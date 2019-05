PATTAYA — Police in the resort town of Pattaya said Thursday a French national is under arrest for stealing a cellphone.

M. L., 40, was charged with nighttime theft for an incident inside a shopping mall in South Pattaya, police captain Jenrop Wanthongsankha told reporters. He was also charged with residing in Thailand without proper documents.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts