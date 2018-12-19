Thai woman, 64, arrested for tourist ‘theft’ in Pattaya

A Thai woman, 64, was arrested for allegedly stealing cash and valuables from a British man after he bought sex from her and another woman, police said.
Pattaya police chief Col Apichai Krobphet told a press conference that Penchan Hale was arrested in Bangkok on Tuesday for allegedly drugging and stealing from G. A. L., 56, on Saturday night.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
