Thai woman, 64, arrested for tourist ‘theft’ in Pattaya

By TN / December 19, 2018

A Thai woman, 64, was arrested for allegedly stealing cash and valuables from a British man after he bought sex from her and another woman, police said.

Pattaya police chief Col Apichai Krobphet told a press conference that Penchan Hale was arrested in Bangkok on Tuesday for allegedly drugging and stealing from G. A. L., 56, on Saturday night.

