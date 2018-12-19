Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver





PHUKET: The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) has handed over the B5,000 fine levied on the driving caught on video letting his 7-year-old son handle the steering wheel of an interprovincial bus in Phuket last Friday night (Dec 14) to the woman who posted the incident online.

The bus driver, Surachai Riap-roy, 45, who was also recorded taking a video call on his phone while his son was “driving”, also had his licence suspended for one month – a penalty made moot if Surachai makes good on his claim that he will seek work following another career. To this, he did quit his job as a bus driver.

By The Phuket News

