Death sentences for police gang that killed teenager

December 19, 2018

dumping the body in Trang in September last year.

The Trang provincial court on Wednesday issued death sentences to Pol Sen Sgt Maj Anant Jankong, 48, of Songkhla, Pol Sen Sgt Maj Chaitawat Kittiwetworakul, 48, of Trang and Saknarin Onchuay, 30. Pol Col Ratrawee Chaichana, 48, his brother Wiwet Chaichana, 45, and Wichan Nuseekong, 53 were given life imprisonment.

Bangkok Post

METHEE MUANGKAEW
BANGKOK POST

