Death sentences for police gang that killed teenager

The Trang provincial court on Wednesday issued death sentences to Pol Sen Sgt Maj Anant Jankong, 48, of Songkhla, Pol Sen Sgt Maj Chaitawat Kittiwetworakul, 48, of Trang and Saknarin Onchuay, 30. Pol Col Ratrawee Chaichana, 48, his brother Wiwet Chaichana, 45, and Wichan Nuseekong, 53 were given life imprisonment.
Full story: Bangkok Post
METHEE MUANGKAEW
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Parents suspect murder in death of Muay Thai daughter
-
Troops ordered to help flood-hit southern provinces
-
Heavy rain causes widespread flooding in three southern provinces
-
Man held in B10m diamond theft is broke gem trader
-
Opening Ceremony of the Science Block & Mary-Ann Kaarsgaren Science Laboratory