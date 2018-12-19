Thai baht banknotes

Thai baht banknotes. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

News

Supachai warns Thailand to prepare for a slowdown in global economy

By TN / December 19, 2018

THE GLOBAL economy is in dissarray with no clear direction, while the US-China trade war is having an adverse impact on investors’ confidence worldwide, warned Supachai Panitchpakdi, former director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

Investors do not know where to safely invest, because the trade war could easily disrupt global supply chains, he said.

Full story: The Nation

By Wichit Chaitrong
The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close