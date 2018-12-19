Supachai warns Thailand to prepare for a slowdown in global economy

THE GLOBAL economy is in dissarray with no clear direction, while the US-China trade war is having an adverse impact on investors’ confidence worldwide, warned Supachai Panitchpakdi, former director-general of the World Trade Organisation.
Investors do not know where to safely invest, because the trade war could easily disrupt global supply chains, he said.
Full story: The Nation
By Wichit Chaitrong
The Nation
