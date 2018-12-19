HM the Queen in hospital for physical checkup





Her Majesty Queen Sirikit was admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital on Wednesday for general physical checkup, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced Wednesday.

The Queen will remain at the hospital until Friday, said the bureau.

