Queen Sirikit's portrait

Queen Sirikit's portrait with the flag of the Kingdom of Thailand and the flag of H.M. Queen Sirikit. Photo: Xiengyod.

News

HM the Queen in hospital for physical checkup

By TN / December 19, 2018

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit was admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital on Wednesday for general physical checkup, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced Wednesday.

The Queen will remain at the hospital until Friday, said the bureau.

Source: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

