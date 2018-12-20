Thai Woman Beaten to Death in Tokyo: Japanese Media





BANGKOK — A 19-year-old Thai woman died yesterday in Tokyo, the Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed Thursday, after Japanese media said she was severely beaten in a hotel.

The woman, who hasn’t been identified, died Wednesday night at a hospital, according to ministry spokeswoman Busadee Santipitaks, citing the Thai Embassy in Tokyo. She said the woman’s family has been notified but released no further details except to say full autopsy results were expected from Japanese authorities.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

