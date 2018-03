Former prime ministers Thaksin Shinawatra and Yingluck Shinawatra attended a social function in Tokyo today (March 29), The Asahi Shimbun reports.

In a brief interview at the sidelines of the function held at the New Otani Hotel, Thaksin predicted that Pheu Thai Party would get a landslide victory in the next general election.

By Thai PBS