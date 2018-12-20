Lone gunman robs Korat convenience store of Bt6,000

A lone gunman robbed a Mini Big C shop in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Muang district of Bt6,000 early on Thursday, police said.
Muang Nakhon Ratchasima police were alerted to the robbery, on Sueb Siri Tawan Daeng road, at 5.30am.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
