Police Crack Down Major Drug Network in Tak





TAK, Dec 20 (TNA) – Anti-drug police on Thursday launched the operations to crack down on the major drug network in Tak province.

The operations have been carried out at 25 locations in five provinces while the main target of the police operations is in Tak’s Mae Sot district, where a drug kingpin, identifies as Sue Songkittikun lives and runs a company for money laundering.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

