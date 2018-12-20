Santikhiri (Mae Salong)

The eastern end of the town of Santikhiri (Mae Salong). Photo: Takeaway.

North

Police Crack Down Major Drug Network in Tak

By TN / December 20, 2018

TAK, Dec 20 (TNA) – Anti-drug police on Thursday launched the operations to crack down on the major drug network in Tak province.

The operations have been carried out at 25 locations in five provinces while the main target of the police operations is in Tak’s Mae Sot district, where a drug kingpin, identifies as Sue Songkittikun lives and runs a company for money laundering.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close