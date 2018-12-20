A canal or khlong in Thailand

A canal or khlong in Thailand. Photo: icon0com / PxHere.

Two killed, two injured, as pickup truck crashes into canal in Phatthalung

By TN / December 20, 2018

The driver of a pickup truck and his friend were killed and two women were injured early on Thursday when a pickup truck fell into a canal in Phatthalung’s Kong Ra after it hit a bridge.

Police said the accident happened in front of a mosque in Moo 6 village in Tambon Klong Chalerm.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

