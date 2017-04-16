Sunday, April 16, 2017
P-move opposes 99-year leases for foreign investors

Nong Khai city and the Mekong River
TN News 0

Supporters of the People’s Movement for a Just Society, also known as P-move, have threatened to rally in front of Government House to protest against the cabinet’s resolution allowing foreign investors to lease government land in the eastern special economic development zone for up to 99 years.

Prayong Doklamyai, a coordinator of P-move, told the Bangkok Post Sunday his group disagrees with the resolution dated April 11 that applies to state land in Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao provinces as it unfairly discriminates against poorer local people who want to use the land to make a living.

Full story: Bangkok Post

TN
