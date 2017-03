BANGKOK — Foreigners may be able to actually own land in Thailand – even if it’s just temporary.

Speaking on Thursday night at an estate trade event, finance minister Apisak Tantivorawong said his ministry is studying a way to grant foreigners 50-year leases to Thai land, though the actual plot owners would still need to be Thai nationals.

By Teeranai Charuvastra