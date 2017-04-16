Users protected from alleged NSA malware: Microsoft

PanARMENIAN.Net – Up-to-date Microsoft customers are safe from the purported National Security Agency spying tools dumped online, the software company said Saturday, April 15, tamping down fears that the digital arsenal was poised to wreak havoc across the internet, The Associated Press reports.

In a blog post , Microsoft Corp. security manager Phillip Misner said that the software giant had already built defenses against nine of the 12 tools disclosed by TheShadowBrokers, a mysterious group that has repeatedly published NSA code. The three others affected old, unsupported products.

“Most of the exploits are already patched,” Misner said.

