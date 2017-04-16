Sunday, April 16, 2017
Tropical storm wreaks havoc in several provinces over the weekend

Tropical thunderstorm approaching, near Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani
NONG KHAI, 17 April 2017 (NNT) – Repair efforts are now underway in several provinces after homes were destroyed by a tropical storm over the past weekend.

In Nong Khai, the provincial governor, Suchart Noppawan, traveled to Pho Chai and Kom Ko sub-districts to survey the damage. More than 19 homes were affected by the storm. Relevant agencies and a group of soldiers are currently helping the residents repair their homes and restore power.

