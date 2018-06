A 26-year-old convicted killer was executed by lethal injection Monday, the seventh person to be put to death since the method was introduced and the first since 2009, Corrections Department chief Pol Col Naras Savestanan said.

Theerasak Longji, 26, was convicted for the brutal killing of a 17-year-old boy in Trang.

KING-OUA LAOHONG

BANGKOK POST