Five killed in Si Sa Ket as cars collide in fog

Poor visibility in fog is being blamed for a two-car collision in Si Sa Ket on Monday morning that left five people dead.
A medical student, three teachers and a young girl were killed when their cars collided head-on on Si Sa Ket-Ubon Ratchathani Road in Kantharom district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
