Five killed in Si Sa Ket as cars collide in fog

By TN / October 22, 2018

Poor visibility in fog is being blamed for a two-car collision in Si Sa Ket on Monday morning that left five people dead.

A medical student, three teachers and a young girl were killed when their cars collided head-on on Si Sa Ket-Ubon Ratchathani Road in Kantharom district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

