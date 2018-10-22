One killed, 29 injured as Khon Kaen bus overturns





KHON KAEN: One passenger was killed and 29 others injured when a bus overturned in Muang district of this northeastern province on Sunday.

Sarawut Panchara, 51, the driver, told Khon Kaen police that the air-conditioned bus was heading for Roi-et province from Udon Thani when the accident occurred at about 11am at Ban Nong Saeng village in tambon Phra Lap on the Khon Kaen-Kalasin road.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAKKRAPAN NATANRI

BANGKOK POST

