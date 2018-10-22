Bangkok girl in the street
Bangkok

Bangkok Street Becoming Artists’ Canvas

By TN / October 22, 2018

BANGKOK, OCT 22 (TNA) – A road in Bangkok has become a canvas for street artists to display their artistic skills in a Bangkok city project to create new attractions and improve cityscape.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang painted wall graffiti on Pracha Naruemit Road known as Thanon Sai Mai or Wood Street for the fact that it is home to woodcraft shops.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

TN

