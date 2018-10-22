Bangkok Street Becoming Artists’ Canvas

BANGKOK, OCT 22 (TNA) – A road in Bangkok has become a canvas for street artists to display their artistic skills in a Bangkok city project to create new attractions and improve cityscape.
Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang painted wall graffiti on Pracha Naruemit Road known as Thanon Sai Mai or Wood Street for the fact that it is home to woodcraft shops.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.