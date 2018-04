The famous Emerald Pond in Krabi has recently been defaced with handwriting and scratches by visitors, and the chief of Khao Pra Bangkram Non-Hunting Area is preparing to prosecute anyone who is caught writing or scratching their names onto the stones there.

An approximately 1-metre-long area of the Emerald Pond is covered in hastily scratched handwriting, names and pictures.

By Kritsada Mueanhawong

