Pattaya beach bar
Pattaya

Dutchman reported missing on Koh Tao found in Pattaya

By TN / October 22, 2018

SURAT THANI: A male tourist from the Netherlands reported missing on Koh Tao by his father has been found safe and sound in Pattaya, the police chief of this southern province said on Sunday.

A search was launched for the Dutchman, identified as D. W., 45, after his father Hans posted on Facebook that he had lost contact with his son, who was last known to be on Koh Tao, since Oct 14.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close