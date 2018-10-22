Dutchman reported missing on Koh Tao found in Pattaya





SURAT THANI: A male tourist from the Netherlands reported missing on Koh Tao by his father has been found safe and sound in Pattaya, the police chief of this southern province said on Sunday.

A search was launched for the Dutchman, identified as D. W., 45, after his father Hans posted on Facebook that he had lost contact with his son, who was last known to be on Koh Tao, since Oct 14.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN

BANGKOK POST

