Thai police close Koh Tao alleged rape case due to lack of evidence

By TN / October 17, 2018

Thai police have ended investigation into allegation by a British backpacker that she was drugged, raped and robbed on Koh Tao island in the southern province of Surat Thani on August 26 due to what they claim to be a lack of credible evidence.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, the national police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, declared the case “closed”.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

