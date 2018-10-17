Thai police close Koh Tao alleged rape case due to lack of evidence





Thai police have ended investigation into allegation by a British backpacker that she was drugged, raped and robbed on Koh Tao island in the southern province of Surat Thani on August 26 due to what they claim to be a lack of credible evidence.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, the national police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, declared the case “closed”.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

