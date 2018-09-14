British Embassy agrees to Thai police’s request to question alleged Koh Tao rape victim in UK

The British Embassy in Bangkok has approved a request by Thai police to visit Britain to question a woman who claimed she was drugged, raped and robbed on Koh Tao island in the southern province of Surat Thani in June, according to Deputy tourist police chief Surachate Hakparn.
The police team investigating the rape claim will soon leave for Britain, Pol Maj Gen Surachate said today.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Rise of the Right in EU: ‘People Don’t Want to be Raped and Robbed’ – Academic
-
Countdown to elections begins with two poll-related laws published in Royal Gazette
-
Government to destroy 861 illegal boats
-
Fortune-teller sentenced to 4,355 years in jail for fraud
-
Thai Airways ranks best economy-class airline