British Embassy agrees to Thai police’s request to question alleged Koh Tao rape victim in UK





The British Embassy in Bangkok has approved a request by Thai police to visit Britain to question a woman who claimed she was drugged, raped and robbed on Koh Tao island in the southern province of Surat Thani in June, according to Deputy tourist police chief Surachate Hakparn.

The police team investigating the rape claim will soon leave for Britain, Pol Maj Gen Surachate said today.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article