The City of London
News

British Embassy agrees to Thai police’s request to question alleged Koh Tao rape victim in UK

By TN / September 14, 2018

The British Embassy in Bangkok has approved a request by Thai police to visit Britain to question a woman who claimed she was drugged, raped and robbed on Koh Tao island in the southern province of Surat Thani in June, according to Deputy tourist police chief Surachate Hakparn.

The police team investigating the rape claim will soon leave for Britain, Pol Maj Gen Surachate said today.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close