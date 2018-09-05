Facebook logo
CSI LA Facebook followers arrested in Koh Tao rape case

By TN / September 5, 2018

SURAT THANI: Police have arrested nine of 12 people wanted for publishing or “sharing” a CSI LA Facebook report about the alleged rape of a 19-year-old British tourist on Koh Tao.

“We’re tracking down the other three,” who included Facebook page administrator Pramuk Anantasin, media reports quoted deputy Tourist Police chief Surachate Hakparn as saying on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

