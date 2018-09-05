Prime Minister of Thailand Gen. Prayut Chan o-cha
Celebrities joining Gen Prayut to launch new public campaign

By TN / September 5, 2018

BANGKOK, 5 August 2018 (NNT) – Famous actors and singers joined Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House on Tuesday to promote a nation building campaign ‘Sang Thai Pai Duay Kan’.

Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Kobsak Phutrakul led a group of celebrities including some members of BNK48, an up-and-coming male actor Thanapat Kawila and Namthip ‘Bee’ Jongratchatawiboon, a famous female model, to join Gen Prayut in the launch of the campaign.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

