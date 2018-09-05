Pharmacists want old drugs law





The pharmacy council and pharmacy faculties of several universities have voiced their support for the retention of the existing Drugs Act which allows doctors, dentists and veterinarians to be eligible to dispense drugs besides pharmacists.

Representatives of the pharmacy council and pharmacy faculties met public health officials led by Dr Jesada Chokedamrongsuk, permanent secretary of public health, for about three hours on Tuesday to discuss the new drugs bill proposed by the Food and Drug Administration.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article