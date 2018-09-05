Pharmacy in Sakon Nakhon province, Thailand
News

Pharmacists want old drugs law

By TN / September 5, 2018

The pharmacy council and pharmacy faculties of several universities have voiced their support for the retention of the existing Drugs Act which allows doctors, dentists and veterinarians to be eligible to dispense drugs besides pharmacists.

Representatives of the pharmacy council and pharmacy faculties met public health officials led by Dr Jesada Chokedamrongsuk, permanent secretary of public health, for about three hours on Tuesday to discuss the new drugs bill proposed by the Food and Drug Administration.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close