Karl Johan Gate at Night in Oslo
News

Safe Now: Norway to Cancel Refugee Status, Send Back 1,600 Asylum Seekers

By TN / September 5, 2018

The Norwegian government rejects human rights activists’ claims that this step violates international rules and undermines integration efforts.

Norway has announced plans to deprive 1,600 Somali immigrants of their refugee status, as their homeland is considered safe enough to return to, the newspaper Nettavisen reported.

According to the Norwegian government, Islamists from al-Shabaab have been pushed back in Somalia, which despite ongoing battles has evolved from a failed state to a functional one. Norway has concluded that it is only reasonable for people who no longer need protection to return home.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close