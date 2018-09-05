Safe Now: Norway to Cancel Refugee Status, Send Back 1,600 Asylum Seekers





The Norwegian government rejects human rights activists’ claims that this step violates international rules and undermines integration efforts.

Norway has announced plans to deprive 1,600 Somali immigrants of their refugee status, as their homeland is considered safe enough to return to, the newspaper Nettavisen reported.

According to the Norwegian government, Islamists from al-Shabaab have been pushed back in Somalia, which despite ongoing battles has evolved from a failed state to a functional one. Norway has concluded that it is only reasonable for people who no longer need protection to return home.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

