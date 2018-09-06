Seafood Restaurant in Chonburi with Go-Go style dancers threatened with shutdown by Governor

Chonburi – The governor of Chonburi province has ordered an inspection of a seafood restaurant in Sriracha district after a video of sexy dancers at the establishment went viral.
Footage taken at Bor Tok Gung SS Bor Win, a restaurant where you choose your own seafood from a large pool by fishing for it, shows several women in revealing shorts and shirts dancing on a table while the customers — including a family with a toddler — watch as they gather around the seafood pool and fish for their dinner.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News
