Kung yang, Thai grilled prawns
Pattaya

Seafood Restaurant in Chonburi with Go-Go style dancers threatened with shutdown by Governor

By TN / September 6, 2018

Chonburi – The governor of Chonburi province has ordered an inspection of a seafood restaurant in Sriracha district after a video of sexy dancers at the establishment went viral.

Footage taken at Bor Tok Gung SS Bor Win, a restaurant where you choose your own seafood from a large pool by fishing for it, shows several women in revealing shorts and shirts dancing on a table while the customers — including a family with a toddler — watch as they gather around the seafood pool and fish for their dinner.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

