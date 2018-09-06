Seafood Restaurant in Chonburi with Go-Go style dancers threatened with shutdown by Governor





Chonburi – The governor of Chonburi province has ordered an inspection of a seafood restaurant in Sriracha district after a video of sexy dancers at the establishment went viral.

Footage taken at Bor Tok Gung SS Bor Win, a restaurant where you choose your own seafood from a large pool by fishing for it, shows several women in revealing shorts and shirts dancing on a table while the customers — including a family with a toddler — watch as they gather around the seafood pool and fish for their dinner.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article