Saudi Arabian tourist dies from injuries in Phuket ATV plunge





PHUKET: The Saudi Arabian tourist who suffered head injuries in an ATV accident on Sunday (Sept 2) has died from his injuries.

Muteb Alsahli, 24, was driving an ATV with friends on a track in the hills behind Soi Klumyang, Chalong, when he lost control of the ATV and plunged 10 metres down a steep incline beside the track, coming to rest when the ATV struck a tree.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

