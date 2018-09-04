Phuket tourist almost severs tongue in ATV accident





PHUKET: A Saudi Arabian tourist is still recovering in hospital following an ATV accident yesterday which saw him sustain a number of injuries including almost severing his tongue.

The tourist, named as ‘Alsahli, Muteb Hail G’, 24, suffered head injuries in an ATV accident in the hills behind Soi Klumyang in Chalong yesterday afternoon (Sept 2).

