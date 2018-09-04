ATV tour in Phuket
Phuket

Phuket tourist almost severs tongue in ATV accident

By TN / September 4, 2018

PHUKET: A Saudi Arabian tourist is still recovering in hospital following an ATV accident yesterday which saw him sustain a number of injuries including almost severing his tongue.

The tourist, named as ‘Alsahli, Muteb Hail G’, 24, suffered head injuries in an ATV accident in the hills behind Soi Klumyang in Chalong yesterday afternoon (Sept 2).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

