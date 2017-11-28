French Postal Service Refuses to Deliver to Muslim Migrant ‘No Go Zone,’ Citing ‘Danger to Staff’

But of course, there are no no-go zones, and if you so much as mention them on news networks, you will be banned from appearing ever again. Ask Steve Emerson. Back in January 2015, Steve Emerson was banned from FOX News for using the term “no-go zones.” The Mayor of Paris sued FOX News because Emerson said it on their network. Prime Minister Cameron said Emerson was “clearly a complete idiot” for using the term. Who’s the idiot?

France needs a revolution. It took nearly five years unremitting toil, thousands of allied servicemen’s lives and a fortune in cash to kick the Nazis out of France. What will the cost be for returning France to the French this time? America won’t do it this time.

European civilization is on a knife edge.

Full story: pamelageller.com

Pamela Geller