Wednesday, November 29, 2017
EXAT speeds up construction of additional motorways to relieve traffic congestion

Bangkok Chonburi Motorway
BANGKOK, 27th November 2017 (NNT) – The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is constructing more motorways to ease traffic congestion in Bangkok and major provinces across the country.

The EXAT Committee Chairman, Gen. Wiwat Suchart, said his agency is the EXAT is currently constructing an expressway linking Rama III Road and Dao Khanong and the Western Outer Ring Road. The EXAT is also building the “third-phase” expressway between the northern and eastern routes and the Kathu-Patong Expressway in Phuket.

