Bangkok police-shooter shot, wounded, siege ends

March 15, 2023 TN
A Toyota Hiace ambulance of the Royal Thai Police Medical Evacuation Center on Rama IV Road, Bangkok

A Toyota Hiace ambulance of the Royal Thai Police Medical Evacuation Center on Rama IV Road, Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




The siege at a house in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district, where a disturbed police officer had been firing gunshots since Tuesday morning, ended shortly after noon on Wednesday.

Pol Lt Col Kittikarn Saengbun, 51, an inspector attached to Special Branch Bureau’s Intelligence Development Centre, was shot and wounded by police commandos at 12.19pm, ending the 24-hour long standoff, the Metropolitan Police Bureau announced.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

