Thai Air Force Eyes Buying New Airbus









The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is in talks with the United States to purchase a new airbus to replace the old one, according to the commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Alongkorn Vannarot.

He said the new airbus procurement will take place in the 2024 fiscal year to replace the Airbus 340, which has been in service for 18 years. The airbus has previously been used for humanitarian missions in Turkey and will be retired in 2026.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

