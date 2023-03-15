Thai Air Force Eyes Buying New Airbus

March 15, 2023 TN
An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force

An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force. Photo: Kevin Hackert. CC BY-NC 2.0.




The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is in talks with the United States to purchase a new airbus to replace the old one, according to the commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Alongkorn Vannarot.

He said the new airbus procurement will take place in the 2024 fiscal year to replace the Airbus 340, which has been in service for 18 years. The airbus has previously been used for humanitarian missions in Turkey and will be retired in 2026.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational

