Wat Phu Tok a unique and thrilling temple in Bueng Kan Province

March 15, 2023 TN

Wat Phu Tok, visiting the most spectacular and thrilling temple in Thailand .

View of Wat Phu Tok In Bueng Kan Province.

View of Wat Phu Tok In Bueng Kan Province. Photo: icon0 com.




Visiting Wat Phu Tok, it is very hard to describe in words, the magnitude of the site, is nicknamed “Temple of Table Mountain” little known in the usual routes for tourists, is located not far from Udon Tani, in the province of Bueng Kan.

This site is an authentic marvel. To get to Wat Phu Tok you must climb wooden stairs and walk along wooden paths supported on the cliff to climb 7 levels of rocks, which are the seven levels that the human being must achieve to reach the divine fullness.

Wooden paths at Wat Phu Tok In Bueng Kan Province.
Wooden paths at Wat Phu Tok In Bueng Kan Province. Photo: icon0 com.

This temple offers unbeatable views but not recommended for people who suffer from vertigo.

We recommend you to visit the place and complete the whole tour, we promise you will never forget this place.

-Thailand News (TN)



