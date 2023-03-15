Wat Phu Tok a unique and thrilling temple in Bueng Kan Province

Wat Phu Tok, visiting the most spectacular and thrilling temple in Thailand .









Visiting Wat Phu Tok, it is very hard to describe in words, the magnitude of the site, is nicknamed “Temple of Table Mountain” little known in the usual routes for tourists, is located not far from Udon Tani, in the province of Bueng Kan.

How cool is this place? This is Wat Phu Tok (วัดภูทอก) in Bueng Kan province. It's a must-see. No entrance fee, very few tourists and it'll satisfy your adventure cravings. pic.twitter.com/0fgduTtRh7 — It's better in Thailand 🇹🇭 (@itsbetterinthai) March 12, 2023

This site is an authentic marvel. To get to Wat Phu Tok you must climb wooden stairs and walk along wooden paths supported on the cliff to climb 7 levels of rocks, which are the seven levels that the human being must achieve to reach the divine fullness.

This temple offers unbeatable views but not recommended for people who suffer from vertigo.

We recommend you to visit the place and complete the whole tour, we promise you will never forget this place.

-Thailand News (TN)

