July 24, 2022

Thailand’s most mysterious attraction: whale-shaped rocks in Bueng Kan

Hin Sam Wan, the so-called Three Whale Rock in Bueng Kan

Bueng Kan province, located in the northwest of Thailand, about 750 kilometers from Bangkok, and separated from Laos by the Mekong River, is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the entire country. Waterfalls in wild forests, bird sanctuaries and hilltop pagodas. Today we will focus on one of them: Hin Sam Wan, the so-called Three Whale Rock.

Hin Sam Wan is a rock formation of about 75 million years old that stands out in the Phu Sang National Park, a large nature reserve that has hot springs, caves, waterfalls. It is reached through a journey through the park that is first done by van and then walking through bamboo forests. In total, there are nine routes that tourists can travel through the park.

The place is full of signs warning of the danger of the cliffs and it is allowed to go up to the head of two of the whales, the ones known as mom and dad. The smaller mountain is too narrow and is not allowed to be climbed.

Once on top of one of the whales, the views of the surroundings are spectacular; you can even see the impressive Mekong River. In addition, one immediately appreciates the whale-like shape of the mountain even if one is not flying over it.

And for those who want to keep putting their feet on animal-shaped rocks, there is the next attraction of Phu Sang National Park, Elephant Rock. It is a rock shaped like an elephant’s head, which joins other curious formations in the park, among which there is a window, a pool of holes.

