Search for missing caesium-137 widens as police visit over 20 scrap shops in Prachin Buri

March 16, 2023 TN
Police in Prachin Buri have questioned the owners of more than 20 scrap dealerships in the province. None of them claimed to have seen the steel tube containing radioactive caesium-137. Meanwhile, the provincial administration has sought help from neighbouring provinces in the search for the dangerous material.

Pol Maj-Gen Vinai Nutcha, the commander of Prachin Buri provincial police, said today (Thursday) that police have checked footage from the surveillance cameras installed outside the power plant, to see if any trucks entered the compound to collect scrap steel, adding that police will question employees of the plant to find out if any of them collected the missing tube.

