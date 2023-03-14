Frantic search for radioactive material missing from power plant in Prachin Buri

March 14, 2023 TN
Noen Hom in Prachin Buri

Noen Hom in Prachin Buri District. Photo: mohigan.




Officials from Thailand’s Office of Atoms for Peace (OAP) and Prachin Buri provincial administration are trying to recover an unspecified amount of Caesium-137 radioactive material, which went missing from a steam power plant in Prachin Buri Province on February 23rd.

The dangerous material is contained in a steel tube, about five inches in diameter and 12 inches long, and anyone who encounters it are advised to stay away and immediately alert the authorities.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



