Agitated police inspector fires shots at housing estate in Bangkok

March 14, 2023 TN
Sai Mai and Don Mueang traffic sign in Bangkok

Sai Mai and Don Mueang traffic sign in Bangkok. Photo: Phoebus 28.




Police were continuing attempts to calm down an agitated police inspector with the Special Branch who fired shots into the sky at a housing estate in Sai Mai district of Bangkok late on Tuesday morning.

Shots were heard at a house in Mankhong housing estate 1 on Soi Jeeramakorn in Sai Mai district around 11am. A very agitated man aged 45-50 years was reported to have fired into the sky, alarming other residents.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

