Agitated police inspector fires shots at housing estate in Bangkok









Police were continuing attempts to calm down an agitated police inspector with the Special Branch who fired shots into the sky at a housing estate in Sai Mai district of Bangkok late on Tuesday morning.

Shots were heard at a house in Mankhong housing estate 1 on Soi Jeeramakorn in Sai Mai district around 11am. A very agitated man aged 45-50 years was reported to have fired into the sky, alarming other residents.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





