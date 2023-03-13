Russians putting down roots in Thailand

March 13, 2023 TN
Russian tourists

Russian tourists in Thailand. Photo: Antoine K / flickr.




Russian tourists have been flocking to Thailand since pandemic travel restrictions were eased, with many choosing to invest in the kingdom’s real estate sector after an extended holiday in the country.

Since January, over 370,000 Russian tourists have visited the country, according to Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, deputy commander of the Immigration Bureau — a sharp increase compared to last year, which only saw about 435,000 Russians visit the country in the entire year.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham, Mongkol Bangprapa and Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

