Minivan Driver Blames Russian Tourist’s Screams for Causing Car Crash in Rayong









A minivan carrying ten Russian tourists from Pattaya to Chanthaburi province for visa extensions crashed into a tree, resulting in one tourist sustaining a broken leg. The driver said he was spooked by a screaming tourist who mistook him for napping while driving.

Police officers in Rayong province took the van driver, Mr. Mongkol Srichand, 40, to the police station for questioning after a car accident. The crash took place at 2 PM on Sunday, March 5th, on Sukhumvit Road in the Kong Din sub-district, Klaeng district, Rayong province.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

