July 29, 2022

Drunk Russian tourist in Pattaya reportedly breaks through gogo’s glass door, attacks guard

13 hours ago TN
The popular Walking Street in Pattaya

The popular Walking Street in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Biswajit Majumdar.




A drunk Russian man reportedly broke through a glass door of an entertainment venue on Pattaya’s Walking Street after being unable to pay for his drinks. The man also allegedly punched a pursuing guard’s face.

Pattaya police rushed to a nightlife venue, Dolls, on Pattaya Walking Street at 2:30 AM on Friday, July 29th, after a report that an intoxicated tourist had run through a glass door and sustained several cuts after having a verbal altercation with a staff member.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



