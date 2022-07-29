Drunk Russian tourist in Pattaya reportedly breaks through gogo’s glass door, attacks guard









A drunk Russian man reportedly broke through a glass door of an entertainment venue on Pattaya’s Walking Street after being unable to pay for his drinks. The man also allegedly punched a pursuing guard’s face.

Pattaya police rushed to a nightlife venue, Dolls, on Pattaya Walking Street at 2:30 AM on Friday, July 29th, after a report that an intoxicated tourist had run through a glass door and sustained several cuts after having a verbal altercation with a staff member.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





