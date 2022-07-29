Deceased elderly American man found at Yanui beach believed to have fallen from a rock









Thai Police have confirmed that the body found near Yanui beach yesterday morning, July 27th, was an American man, 73, who is believed to have fallen from a rock near a viewpoint in Rawai.

ieutenant Colonel Eakkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express yesterday afternoon (July 27th), “The body of the man was later identified as an American, 73 (The Phuket Express is withholding his name). He arrived in Thailand on July 11th. He checked in at a hotel in Nai Harn, Rawai.”

