July 29, 2022

Deceased elderly American man found at Yanui beach believed to have fallen from a rock

13 hours ago TN
Rawai Beach in Phuket

Rawai Beach in Phuket. Photo: ADwarf.




Thai Police have confirmed that the body found near Yanui beach yesterday morning, July 27th, was an American man, 73, who is believed to have fallen from a rock near a viewpoint in Rawai.

ieutenant Colonel Eakkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express yesterday afternoon (July 27th), “The body of the man was later identified as an American, 73 (The Phuket Express is withholding his name). He arrived in Thailand on July 11th. He checked in at a hotel in Nai Harn, Rawai.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



