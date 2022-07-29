Murdered couple found in fresh forest grave in Chok Chai

Prang Pha Kho is an ancient Khmer sanctuary located in Ban Pha Kho of Krathok Sub-district in Chok Chai District of Nakhon Ratchasima Province (Korat). Photo: Ddalbiez.CC BY-SA 3.0.









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man and a woman were found in a fresh grave in Chok Chai district on Thursday evening and local residents said they were not known to them.

A villager gathering forest products reported finding a fresh pile of earth covered over with branches near Ban Don Lai village in tambon Tha Yiam, about 400 metres from the nearest road.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

