Murdered couple found in fresh forest grave in Chok Chai
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man and a woman were found in a fresh grave in Chok Chai district on Thursday evening and local residents said they were not known to them.
A villager gathering forest products reported finding a fresh pile of earth covered over with branches near Ban Don Lai village in tambon Tha Yiam, about 400 metres from the nearest road.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.