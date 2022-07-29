July 29, 2022

Murdered couple found in fresh forest grave in Chok Chai

13 hours ago TN
Prang Pha Kho is an ancient Khmer sanctuary located in Ban Pha Kho of Krathok Sub-district in Chok Chai District of Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Prang Pha Kho is an ancient Khmer sanctuary located in Ban Pha Kho of Krathok Sub-district in Chok Chai District of Nakhon Ratchasima Province (Korat). Photo: Ddalbiez.CC BY-SA 3.0.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man and a woman were found in a fresh grave in Chok Chai district on Thursday evening and local residents said they were not known to them.

A villager gathering forest products reported finding a fresh pile of earth covered over with branches near Ban Don Lai village in tambon Tha Yiam, about 400 metres from the nearest road.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST



