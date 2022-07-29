Thailand’s second monkeypox case now in a Bangkok hospital
Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced today (Thursday) the confirmation, by the Medical Sciences Department, of Thailand’s second monkeypox case.
He said that the patient, a 47-year-old Thai man, has been admitted to Bangkok’s Vajira Hospital for treatment and officials have been trying to trace his recent contacts for screening and isolation.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
