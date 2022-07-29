July 29, 2022

Thailand’s second monkeypox case now in a Bangkok hospital

13 hours ago TN
Vajira Hospital in Bangkok

Vajira Hospital in Dusit, Bangkok. Photo: Kitiponglive.




Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced today (Thursday) the confirmation, by the Medical Sciences Department, of Thailand’s second monkeypox case.

He said that the patient, a 47-year-old Thai man, has been admitted to Bangkok’s Vajira Hospital for treatment and officials have been trying to trace his recent contacts for screening and isolation.

By Thai PBS World



