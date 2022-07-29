July 29, 2022

SRT Launches Work on New Carriage Prototype

BANGKOK (NNT) – Engineers at the King Mongkut Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) have disclosed that they are currently developing a prototype for a 25-seater luxury rail carriage that is expected to enter service offered by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) in 2023.

Deputy SRT governor Siripong Preutthipan stated that the project is part of the Transport Ministry’s Thai First Policy, which aims to incorporate more Thai-made hardware into Thailand’s public transportation system.

