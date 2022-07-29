SRT Launches Work on New Carriage Prototype









BANGKOK (NNT) – Engineers at the King Mongkut Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) have disclosed that they are currently developing a prototype for a 25-seater luxury rail carriage that is expected to enter service offered by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) in 2023.

Deputy SRT governor Siripong Preutthipan stated that the project is part of the Transport Ministry’s Thai First Policy, which aims to incorporate more Thai-made hardware into Thailand’s public transportation system.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





