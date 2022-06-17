Yellow, Pink lines to open for limited trial next year
The Yellow and Pink line monorails are expected to begin partial operations early next year, as construction of both lines are almost complete.
The tentative schedule for partial operations was discussed at a meeting yesterday of transport officials to prepare for the launch of services, chaired by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!