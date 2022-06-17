June 17, 2022

Yellow, Pink lines to open for limited trial next year

The MRT Yellow Line monorail being tested between Si-Nut Station to Srinakarin 38 Station

The MRT Yellow Line monorail being tested between Si-Nut Station to Srinakarin 38 Station. Photo: Tarmashiba. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Yellow and Pink line monorails are expected to begin partial operations early next year, as construction of both lines are almost complete.

The tentative schedule for partial operations was discussed at a meeting yesterday of transport officials to prepare for the launch of services, chaired by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

