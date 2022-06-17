June 17, 2022

Web influencers in controversial Lazada clip arrested on lèse majesté charges

6 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Three people, who featured in a Lazada sales campaign clip posted on TikTok in May were arrested on lèse majesté charges, before being released on bail, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).

The three have been identified as Aniwat Prathumthin, aka “Nara Crepe Katoey”, Thidaporn Chaokuwiang, aka “Nurat”, and Kittikhun Thamkittirath, aka “Mom Dew”.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

