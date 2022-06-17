Web influencers in controversial Lazada clip arrested on lèse majesté charges









Three people, who featured in a Lazada sales campaign clip posted on TikTok in May were arrested on lèse majesté charges, before being released on bail, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).

The three have been identified as Aniwat Prathumthin, aka “Nara Crepe Katoey”, Thidaporn Chaokuwiang, aka “Nurat”, and Kittikhun Thamkittirath, aka “Mom Dew”.

By Thai PBS World

