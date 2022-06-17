Web influencers in controversial Lazada clip arrested on lèse majesté charges
Three people, who featured in a Lazada sales campaign clip posted on TikTok in May were arrested on lèse majesté charges, before being released on bail, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).
The three have been identified as Aniwat Prathumthin, aka “Nara Crepe Katoey”, Thidaporn Chaokuwiang, aka “Nurat”, and Kittikhun Thamkittirath, aka “Mom Dew”.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!