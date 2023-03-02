DTAC-True merger completed









Telenor Asia announced yesterday (Wednesday) the completion of the merger between Total Access Communication Company (DTAC) and True Corporation (TRUE), billed as the largest telecom merger in Southeast Asia by combined enterprise value.

Jørgen A. Rostrup, executive vice president of Telenor Group and head of Telenor Asia, said that the completion of the deal is a new milestone in Thailand’s impressive digital journey.

By Thai PBS World

