Merged True-DTAC to be called True Corp









The boards of the telecom operators True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC) have agreed to call their merged company True Corporation.

A joint shareholders’ meeting will be held on Feb 23 to approve the new corporate structure and other details related to the amalgamation, the companies said in statements to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Komsan Tortermvasana

BANGKOK POST

