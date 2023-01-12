Merged True-DTAC to be called True Corp

10 hours ago TN
dtac logo

dtac logo. Image: dtac.




The boards of the telecom operators True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC) have agreed to call their merged company True Corporation.

A joint shareholders’ meeting will be held on Feb 23 to approve the new corporate structure and other details related to the amalgamation, the companies said in statements to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Komsan Tortermvasana
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

AIS Thailand logo

KTB to Partner with AIS on Virtual Bank Investment

7 days ago TN
Elon Musk during a press conference

Elon Musk loses poll he created on whether he should continue running Twitter

4 weeks ago TN
Gowajee, a perfect solution for call centers

‘Gowajee’ — a Thai Speech-Recognition AI from Chulalongkorn University

1 month ago Chulalongkorn University

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Visa on arrival's queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Tourists from China and India must have health insurance coverage

9 hours ago TN
COVID-19 antigen test

Thailand offers free Covid tests for ill visitors

9 hours ago TN
NBTC Thailand Offilcial Logo

Bid for Satellite Orbital Slot Packages to Soon Take Place

9 hours ago TN
Mountains in Chiang Rai

Soldiers Kill 5 Alleged Drug Smugglers in Chiang Rai

10 hours ago TN
dtac logo

Merged True-DTAC to be called True Corp

10 hours ago TN